Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride, in Collaboration with Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears, Launch "10 Years of Orlando United" Commemorative TÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ã\'Shirt

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced a landmark collaboration with the Orlando Magic and the Orlando Solar Bears to release a special-edition "10 Years of Orlando United" commemorative t-shirt. The initiative honors the 10-year anniversary of the original Orlando United program created in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in 2016 and reaffirms the city's shared commitment to love, inclusion and unity.

Designed jointly by Orlando City, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic and the Orlando Solar Bears, the shirt features the iconic Orlando United heart along with a ribbon commemorating the 10-year anniversary. All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to The Center Orlando by way of the Orlando Soccer Foundation, ensuring that funds directly support programs, services and initiatives that continue to uplift survivors, honor the 49 lives lost and advance equality across Central Florida.

"Ten years later, the impact of Pulse continues to shape who we are as a community," said Kaia Forget, the VP or Community Impact and DEI for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. "This collaboration reflects our responsibility to stand together, support one another and champion love in all its forms just as our city did in the aftermath of the tragedy a decade ago."

"The Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears are honored to be a part of this collaboration and stand together with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride in remembrance of the 49 lives tragically lost 10 years ago," said Orlando Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman. "We stand in support of the survivors, families, loved ones and all those whose lives were forever changed by the Pulse tragedy. The strength and resilience of the Orlando community continue to inspire us today. Through Orlando United, we will continue to honor their memory by fostering the kindness, compassion, unity and love that define our great community."

The "10 Years of Orlando United" t-shirt will be available at the locations listed below, as well as ShopOrlandoPride.com and select community events throughout Pride Month and the anniversary period.

Fans are encouraged to wear the shirt during commemorative matches and citywide remembrance activities.

Purchase "10 Years of Orlando United" t-shirt at these locations:

Orlando City & Pride:

The Den (655 W Church St. Orlando, Fla. 32805)

Wednesday - Friday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

ShopOrlandoPride.com

Orlando Magic:

Official Team Store (400 W Church St. Orlando, Fla. 32801)

Orlando Solar Bears:

Shop.OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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