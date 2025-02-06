Orion's Kids Club and Silver Stars Packages on Sale Now

February 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Memberships for Orion's Kids Club as well as Silver Stars ticket packages for the 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys season are available for purchase now.

Memberships for Orion's Kids Club start at just $39 and include a ticket to all 13 Sunday home games for the Space Cowboys in 2025, along with an exclusive Kids Club jersey, lanyard and membership badge. Perks of Orion's Kids Club include front of the line access for 'Kids Run the Bases' following Sunday home games, exclusive Kids Club experiences, a one time 15% discount at the team store, discounts on birthday packages and more. Accompanying adult packages are available at the same price as Kids Club packages and can be added at checkout. Kids Club memberships can be purchased here with additional information online here.

A staple of Sugar Land games, Silver Stars packages are available starting at $60. Silver Stars packages include a ticket to every Tuesday home game, a digital drink voucher for all Silver Stars home games and an exclusive Silver Stars t-shirt. For 2025, Silver Stars nights will include one Wednesday on May 21 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Premium Silver Stars packages are also available for 2025 which includes a ticket to Opening Night on Friday, March 28 and a ticket for July 3 against the Round Rock Express. Silver Stars packages and parking can be purchased here.

Constellation Field will host three Spring Baseball events beginning with the Bregman Cares Classic from Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9. Purdue then hosts Stephen F. Austin State University for four games from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16 and the University of Houston hosts Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, March 18.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 6, 2025

Orion's Kids Club and Silver Stars Packages on Sale Now - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.