Orem Owlz Announce Organizational Changes

The Orem Owlz are thrilled to announce that former MLB player Cory Snyder will join the Front Office staff as Director of Public Relations. Cory grew up in Southern California and moved to Utah after receiving a full baseball scholarship to Brigham Young University. While at BYU he was a 3 time All American receiving the 1982 NCAA Freshman of the Year award. Cory had the opportunity to play in the 1983 Pan American Games in Venezuela and the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. After a successful 9 year Major League Baseball career for 5 different teams. He then entered the coaching world to give back and use his experience to teach and motivate young baseball athletes. Now, after playing and coaching at the professional level for 22 years, he is excited for this new adventure with the Orem Owlz. Cory will dedicate himself through his commitment, creativity and work ethic to help the Owlz be even more successful. Cory currently resides in Elkridge, Utah with his wife Tina and 6 children Ashley. Amberley, JC, Taylor, Aubrey and Autumn.

Also joining the Owlz management team is former Owlz Clubhouse Manager, Connor Cude, who will assume the role of Director of Sales and Social Media. Connor is a recent graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. He began as an intern for the Owlz before taking on the role as the Clubhouse Manager during the 2018 season. The the Macomb, Michigan native currently resides in Pleasant Grove, Utah with his wife Michelle.

"We are excited to have Cory and Connor as part of our Owlz Management team," said Owlz Owner Jeff Katofsky. "Their addition will free current GM Rick Berry to take on his new role as Chief Operating Officer as the Owlz expand our involvement in community programs." The Owlz will be continuing partnerships with Utah Special Olympics, Kids On the Move, University Place and their Autism/Special Needs Sports Camps as well as honoring first responders with "Heroes Night". "We are pleased to announce that the City of Orem has joined us in our fight against Breast Cancer by sponsoring our 'Paint the Park Pink' night," said Rick Berry. We will also continue our efforts with MiLB Charities including the Joe Torre Foundation against domestic violence, Fight Against Hunger, Bat for the Cure and many more. Katofsky will take on the role of GM for the 2019 seson.

The Owlz open the 2019 season on Friday, June 14th as they welcome the Rocky Mountain Vibes. For season tickets, corporate group outings and other sponsorship opportunities call 801.377.2255 or visit oremowlz.com.

