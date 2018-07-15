O'Regan, Baptiste Sign One-Year Deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forwards Daniel O'Regan and Nicholas Baptiste to one-year, two-way contracts with average annual values of $874,125 and $787,500, respectively, at the NHL level.

Acquired by Buffalo in February 2018, O'Regan (5'10", 185 lbs., 1/30/1994) recorded four assists in a career-high 21 NHL games spent with the Sabres and San Jose Sharks in his second professional season in 2017-18. The Berlin, Germany native made his professional debut in 2016-17, leading the San Jose Barracudas and all AHL rookies with 58 points (23+35) in 63 games to earn the Red Garrett Award as the AHL rookie of the year.

San Jose's fifth-round selection (138th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, O'Regan has totaled five points (1+4) in 24 NHL games and 98 points (36+62) in 112 career AHL games. Prior to beginning his professional career, O'Regan played four seasons at Boston University, totaling 154 points (66+88) in 154 games.

Baptiste (6'1", 205 lbs., 8/4/1995) appeared in a career-high 33 NHL games with the Sabres during the 2017-18 season, posting six points (4+2) and 45 shots on goal. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Baptiste has recorded 10 points (7+3) in 47 career NHL games. He has added 87 points (45+42) in 159 games through three AHL seasons since being selected by the Sabres in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

