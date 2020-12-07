Order Your IceHogs Gear for the Holidays Holiday Shipping Deadline Is December 15

Hurry! Grab your favorite IceHogs gear Oink Outfitters this Holiday Season. The deadline for Holiday delivery is Tuesday, Dec. 15!

Oink Outfitters, the official store of the Rockford IceHogs, is OPEN online at IceHogs.com and for curbside pickup and limited-capacity, in-store shopping at BMO Harris Bank Center to help fans find the perfect gift!

The team store is open and available for limited-capacity, in-store shopping, curbside pickup and online Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Masks are required for entrance and fans should enter Oink Outfitters through doors off of Chestnut and Church Street. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available at the entrances as well inside Oink Outfitters.

Fans can always browse and shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

For information regarding limited-capacity, in-store shopping hours, curbside pickup, online shopping or additional questions, call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 and via email at [email protected]

BMO Harris Bank Center and the Rockford IceHogs are closely following all health and safety protocols issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford.

How to Shop at Oink Outfitters In-Store at BMO Harris Bank Center:

Fans are required to wear masks and honor all social distancing procedures and directions for both limited-capacity in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. To enter Oink Outfitters, fans can enter through the doors off Chestnut and Church Street. Due to limited capacity, please plan your trip in advance and call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 for the latest hours and information.

How to Shop at Oink Outfitters for Curbside Pickup:

Fans are encouraged to shop and search the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com for all available merchandise. Once you have completed your online shipping, proceed through the checkout process and select the "Free Shipping - Curbside Pickup" option in the shipping selections and your order will be available at Oink Outfitters during operating hours.

*Before arriving at the BMO Harris Bank Center, please call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 for curbside pickup instructions and directions. *

