Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pedro Guimaraes scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Orange County SC a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, putting pressure on Republic FC going to the final group stage game.

