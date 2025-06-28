Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pedro Guimaraes scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Orange County SC a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, putting pressure on Republic FC going to the final group stage game.
