Orange County SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







United States youth international Bryce Jamison scored the only goal while Colin Shutler posted a six-save shutout as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to snap a six-game winless run for the hosts.

