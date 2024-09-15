Orange County SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
United States youth international Bryce Jamison scored the only goal while Colin Shutler posted a six-save shutout as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to snap a six-game winless run for the hosts.
