Orange County SC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Justin Malou's first goal in the USL Championship lifted North Carolina FC to a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium for NCFC's second away win of the season.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
