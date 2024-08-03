Orange County SC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Justin Malou's first goal in the USL Championship lifted North Carolina FC to a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium for NCFC's second away win of the season.

