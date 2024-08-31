Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC rallied from a two-goal deficit as Khori Bennett scored twice before a late own goal proved the winner in a 3-2 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium after Ethan Zubak had struck twice in the opening 20 minutes for the hosts.

