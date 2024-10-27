Orange County SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Thomas Amang scored the game-winner with four minutes to play after Ryan Doghman had struck twice early in the second half as Orange County SC took a 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic at Championship Soccer Stadium to extend the club's undefeated streak to eight games as it enters the postseason.

