Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Eric Calvillo scored the only goal from the penalty spot to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium for Locomotive's second win in the past three outings.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 18, 2024
- Orange County SC Falls to El Paso 1-0 at Home - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Crucial Road Win at Orange County SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- OCSC Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Defeats North Carolina FC 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, to Memphis 901 FC - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Fights Back to Draw 1-1 with Oakland Roots SC - Rhode Island FC
- Monterey Bay Comes up Short in New Mexico - Monterey Bay FC
- Battery Fall 3-1 on Road to Louisville - Charleston Battery
- New Mexico United Beats Monterey Bay FC, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Falls to El Paso 1-0 at Home
- OCSC Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Battles with El Paso on Sounds of OC Night
- Orange County SC Earns a Hard Fought Point in Goalless Draw with FC Tulsa
- OCSC Secures a 0-0 Draw in Tulsa