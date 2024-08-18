Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Eric Calvillo scored the only goal from the penalty spot to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium for Locomotive's second win in the past three outings.

