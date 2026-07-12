Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 7.11.2026: Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video













United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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