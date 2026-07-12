Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 7.11.2026: Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026
- Hounds Wind Down USL Cup in Winning Fashion - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Drop Final Group Stage Match in Prinx Tires USL Cup - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Goalkeeper Koke Vegas Buries Winning Penalty in Dramatic Shootout Win vs. Brooklyn FC - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington Eliminated from Prinx Tires USL Cup with Loss to Louisville - Lexington SC
- Darren Smith, Rafa Mentzingen Fire Le Rouge Past Fort Wayne in USL Cup - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Falls 2-0 to Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group-Stage Match - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic Downs Westchester SC, Punches Ticket To Knockout Round Of Prinx Tires USL Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Fall 1-3 at Home to Spokane Velocity in Final Prinx Tires USL Cup Match of 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Concludes Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage vs. Brooklyn FC Tonight - Rhode Island FC
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