Opening Week at PNG Field Starts Thursday

April 10, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their first homestand of the 2019 regular season on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The seven-game stay kicks off with Opening Night on Thursday, April 11 against the Akron RubberDucks (Indians). Thursday will be highlighted by an appearance and meet & greet with Pirates broadcaster and 1971 World Series hero Steve Blass. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2019 Curve magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Allegany College of Maryland, while the first of 23 firework displays this season is set to cap off the night. Friday night's game features the first Free Shirt Friday giveaway of the season, presented by M&T Bank for the first 1,000 fans in the stadium. The Pirates Pierogies will be at the ballpark and the Curve will suit up as the Allegheny Yinzers on Saturday afternoon for the first of seven times in 2019, before the series finale on Sunday afternoon for the first Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club game of the year with an appearance by Peppa Pig.

Before Thursday, Friday and Saturday's games will be the first installments of the Curve Concert Series, presented by United Cycle Center, with live music before each of those games. The Hollidaysburg Area High School Marching Band, Nag Champions and Stone Throwers will be performing live over the first weekend of the Curve's home schedule.

The homestand continues with a three-game set against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), as the Curve begin their quest to keep the Route 22 Rivalry Trophy in Altoona. Monday and Tuesday's game will be played at 6 p.m. before the series concludes on Wednesday with a special 10:30 a.m. start time for the season's first Education Day game, presented by Subway.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Thursday, April 11 - Opening Night | Steve Blass appearance | Greatest Showman FIREWORKS presented by Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, Blair Candy & Benzel for District Judge Committee | 2019 Magnet Schedule giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, presented by Allegany College of Maryland | Thirstday presented by Q94 featuring $2 select 16 oz. draft beers & regular-size sodas plus $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs | Silver Steamers presented by Homewood at Martinsburg | Curve Concert Series, presented by United Cycle Center, featuring the Hollidaysburg Area High School Marching Band

Friday, April 12 - Free Shirt Friday giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by M&T Bank | FastPlay Friday featuring free lottery tickets with the code of the week from the Pennsylvania Lottery | Curve Concert Series, presented by United Cycle Center, featuring the Nag Champions

Saturday, April 13 - Allegheny Yinzers jersey presented by Keller Engineers | Pirates Pierogies appearance | Pittsburgh-style food upgrades with fries, coleslaw and pierogies | Curve Classic Team Recognition | Curve Concert Series, presented by United Cycle Center, featuring the Stone Throwers

Sunday, April 14 - Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game | Peppa Pig appearance | Curve Classic Team Recognition

Monday, April 15 - Mitsubishi Monday featuring free Grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi | Never Waste Old Tickets - Unused tickets from 2018 can be exchanged for a grandstand or bleacher seat

Tuesday, April 16 - Two-for-Tuesday presented by Atlantic Broadband featuring 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn | Never Waste Old Tickets - Unused tickets from 2018 can be exchanged for a grandstand or bleacher seat

Wednesday, April 17 - Education Day presented by Subway | Guaranteed WINsday presented by the Altoona Mirror: If the Curve win, receive a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019 | Wing Wednesday with 50-cent boneless wings

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. The Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.