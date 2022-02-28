Opening Night VIP Ticket Package on Sale March 7

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cubs baseball returns to a full capacity Four Winds Field on Friday, April 8. Enjoy a VIP experience that evening with the Budweiser Opening Night VIP ticket package which will go on sale on March 7 at 10:00 a.m.

This popular VIP ticket package is the first chance to guarantee yourself the new South Bend Cubs Series Shirt. Every year since 2019, the Cubs have printed a limited-edition t-shirt with a one-of-a-kind design. Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will be available for pickup beginning March 28.

The Opening Night VIP Ticket Package includes:

- A seat in the Dairy Queen Home Run Porch

- Two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (includes soda, lemonade, & water)

- Two drink vouchers (must be at least 21 years old)

- Limited edition Cubs Series Shirt

Presented by ABC-57 and Federated Media, this package will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Individual-game tickets for all home games will be available starting on March 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Valued at $75, the Opening Night package will be available for only $35 and limited to the first 200 fans. Tickets can be purchased by calling (574) 235-9988 or online at SouthBendCubs.com. A $5 processing fee will be added to all orders.

