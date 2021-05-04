Opening Night Sold out; Tickets Available for Rest of Series

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tickets are SOLD OUT for tonight's Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2 News, and 93.7 The Mountain.

While tonight's game is sold out, the Indians are home until Sunday for their season-opening series against the Eugene Emeralds.

Tickets are limited, as stadium capacity is at 25%, and only available online. All tickets are digital for the 2021 season and available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium.

