NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Opening Night Sold out; Tickets Available for Rest of Series

May 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release


SPOKANE, Wash. - Tickets are SOLD OUT for tonight's Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2 News, and 93.7 The Mountain.

While tonight's game is sold out, the Indians are home until Sunday for their season-opening series against the Eugene Emeralds.

Tickets are limited, as stadium capacity is at 25%, and only available online. All tickets are digital for the 2021 season and available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium.

Check out the Spokane Indians Statistics

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...

High-A West League Stories from May 4, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Spokane Indians Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central