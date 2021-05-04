Opening Night Postponed

North Augusta, SC - After 608 days, the wait for GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park will continue for another 24 hours. Tuesday's game has been postponed, and will be played as a doubleheader on Thursday night, with Game #1 starting at 5:05 p.m.

The Jackets will shift Opening Night to Wednesday, May 5th at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). Fans will be treated to the debut of the debut of "Warrior Wednesday" presented by News-Talk WGAC Augusta. The Jackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Wednesday, September 8th to benefit Forces United. Play along with some Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers.

Here's what the rest of the homestand looks like: DOUBLEHEADER - Thursday, May 6th at 5:05 P.M. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo makes it glorious return.

* The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00PM-8:00PM. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a TaxSlayer Koozie for "TaxSlayer Day."

Friday, May 7th, at 7:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

* The first 1,750 fans in the gates will receive a "New Era Begins" themed pennant, powered by WOW! Internet Phone Cable. * "Feature Friday," highlights a featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM, a Chef-Inspired hamburger and hotdog.

Saturday, May 8th, at 6:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

* The GreenJackets will celebrate their undefeated 2020 season by handing out toilet paper to the first 2,000 fans in attendance. * State Farm Family Saturday and our first White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30PM-5:45PM.

Sunday, May 9th at 2:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

* Grab a Mother's Day Package which includes: Flowers & MOM-osas ($25.00 per person), a 90 minute buffet, flowers for Mom, videoboard recognition and one (1) 10% coupon to be used at the Team Store (only valid on that day). 94.7 FM will sponsor the first Sunday FUNday with kid friendly themes each week. * New for 2021 on Sunday's, the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games. Returning for Sunday games: the Jr. Jackets Kids Club is back. It's FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission to select Sunday home games

