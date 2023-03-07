Opening Night Is a Thirsty Tuesday

March 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - April 11th's Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is a Tuesday this year, and it's going to be extra-special. In addition to post-game fireworks, it will be a Thirsty Tuesday with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and ballpark wide.

Tickets for Opening Night, and all other BlueClaws home games, are currently on sale.

Thirsty Thursday specials include $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and ballpark wide. In addition to Opening Night, this special Thursday drink special occurs at each of the 11 Thursday games in 2023!

Thirsty Thursday Club

Members of the BlueClaws Thirsty Thursday Club receive 10 undated tickets valid at Thursday games, plus those tickets will be valid on Opening Night as well.

For additional information or to sign up call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 7, 2023

Opening Night Is a Thirsty Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.