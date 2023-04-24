Opening Night & Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday

April 24, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Opening night and single game tickets for all 2023 Williamsport Crosscutters home games go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10am. Ticket prices for all games start at $8. The Cutters 25th Anniversary Season, presented by UPMC, opens on Thursday, June 1 when Williamsport hosts the rival State College Spikes.

The Crosscutters box office at Muncy Bank Ballpark is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm and special hours of 10am-1pm Saturdays in May. Tickets can also be ordered online at crosscutters.com or by phone at (570) 326-3389.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are also available. Bonus Books contain ten ticket vouchers and offer savings over single game ticket prices.

When purchasing tickets online, fans are reminded to be sure you are buying directly from the team's official website, crosscutters.com. Ordering from third-party ticket websites means paying more than you should to attend a Cutters game.

Game times remain unchanged from last season with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday games feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The only exceptions are 1:05pm games scheduled for July 4 and the final game of the season on September 2. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the 2023 game and promotional schedule, visit crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 24, 2023

Opening Night & Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.