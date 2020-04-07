Opening Night - Safer at Home

Mark your calendars and spread the word! On Thursday, April 9th the Daytona Tortugas will celebrate Opening Night a little differently with our "Safer At Home Edition." Join us for a night of solidarity as we bring "Opening Night" to your home, your neighborhood, and your community. As we prepare for what normally would be a packed house under the bright lights at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, we ask that you Stand With The Jack, but this time from your front porch, your dining room table, or even your driveway!

Throughout the day, the Tortugas mascots have decided to bring Opening Night into your neighborhood, and into our community. Shelldon and Shelly will receive a police escort from the Volusia County Sheriff's department as they parade throughout Volusia County beginning at 10am.

How to get involved? Stay at home! Wake up on Thursday morning and put on your Tortugas gear, wear something green and get in the baseball spirit! Tag the Tortugas @DaytonaTortugas on any of our social media channels.

Grab a LandShark, Michelob Ultra or Bud Light Seltzer and tailgate in your driveway! Many of the Tortugas local restaurant partners have put together a dedicated "Opening Night" special to provide for carry-out or delivery.

Most importantly, on Thursday evening-- tune into the Daytona Tortugas Instagram Live or Facebook Live from your homes! Join us at 6:55pm for the Welcome to the 2020 Daytona Tortugas season, the singing of the National Anthem and be prepared as all of Central Florida throws out the virtual, ceremonial first pitch!

We hope that you and your family are remaining safe and healthy during this time and cannot wait to welcome you back to Jackie Robinson Ballpark once the time is right.

