Opening Day Game Notes - Mighty Mussels vs. Tarpons, 7:05pm

April 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels embark on their 2024 season tonight at 7:05pm at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Probable pitchers for the series are:

Fri, 7:05 pm - LHP Ross Dunn (FTM) vs RHP Cade Smith (TAM)

Sat, 6:05 pm - RHP Charlee Soto (FTM) vs RHP Ryan Harvey (TAM)

Sun, 12:05 pm - RHP Tanner Hall (FTM) vs RHP Josh Grosz (TAM)

LET 2024 BEGIN!

The Mighty Mussels embark on their 4th season with their new moniker and the 31st season in Fort Myers overall. The team has had a winning record overall in nine of the last 10 seasons and has claimed a division title in five of them. The 2024 schedule will again feature 132 games, with 66 coming at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

VIDEO BROADCASTS ARE LIVE!

For the first time in franchise history, fans will be able to watch the Mussels on video! On January 18, the Mussels announced a streaming partnership with Visua/Virtch as the team's official production partner. All 66 home games will be streamed to MLB's streaming platforms and apps. Audio-only broadcasts will still be free, with video broadcasts requiring a subscription. John Vittas and Andrew Pawling will provide the play-by-play, with Patterson Fallis and Hannah Jo Groves providing additional on-air coverage.

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership that "designates Lee Health as the Twins' official Florida healthcare provider and sets the foundation for the future community." The complex had previously been known as the Lee County Sports Complex and the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

HOME RUNS & NO-HITTERS

The Mussels' have been known for two things over the last two seasons - no-hitters and home runs. The franchise has thrown three combined no-hitters over the past two seasons, and one of the nine-inning variety. They've also broken the franchise record for home runs in back-to-back seasons:

Season HR Top HR Producers

2023 103 Rubel Cespedes, Danny De Andrade

2022 101 Kala'i Rosario, Keoni Cavaco

2013 96 Miguel Sano, Kennys Vargas

PROSPECT PEDIGREE

Mussels' outfielder Walker Jenkins highlights an Opening Night roster that features five ranked prospects. Jenkins is the Minnesota Twins' unanimous top prospect and the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

MLB BA ATH

OF Walker Jenkins 1 1 1

RHP Charlee Soto 7 11 12

UT Brandon Winokur 11 16 14

OF Jose Rodriguez 26 21 23

INF Rayne Doncon 30 - -

30-Man Roster Breakdown:

- 15 Players with Low-A experience

(13 who appeared with the Mussels)

- 15 Players who will be making Low-A debut

- 12 Players from the 2023 Draft

- 1 Player from 2022 Draft

- 2 Players from Rule 5 Draft

- 2 Players traded from other orgs.

- 8 International Free Agents

- 3 Undrafted Free Agents

- 2 Minor League Free Agents

- 16 from United States

- 7 from Dominican Republic

- 6 from Venezuela

- 1 from Mexico

- 14 played in college

- 3 signed out of high school

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.