Opening Day Favors the Hot Rods

ASHEVILLE - In a series that was dominated by the home teams in 2021, Opening Day 2022 had a similar feel. The Bowling Green Hot Rods, on a night where they celebrated their 2021 league championship, defeated the Asheville Tourists 9-2 on a chilly, snowy evening in Kentucky.

The Hot Rods scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Asheville's pitching staff did their best to keep the Tourists within striking distance; however, the Hot Rods pitching led by starter Zach Trageton held the visiting offense hitless for the first six innings.

By the time the Tourists recorded their first hit in the top of the seventh, Bowling Green had built a 7-0 advantage. Will Wagner broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single and it was followed by two more singles from Cristian Gonzalez and JC Correa. Asheville though was forced to settle for one run in the frame.

In the eighth, Zach Daniels led off with a double and Colin Barber promptly singled him home. The Tourists later loaded the bases but a double-play ball ended the threat. The Hot Rods responded with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Asheville's pitching staff was pretty impressive despite Bowling Green's nine-run output. The Tourists pitchers allowed only seven total hits and struck out 16. Cole McDonald worked two scoreless innings and struck out four while Chayce McDermott and Adrian Chaidez each struck out five. Palmer Wenzel made his professional debut and struck out the lone hitter he faced.

The two teams are back in action for game two of this short three-game series on Saturday evening at 7:35pm ET.

