Opening Day at Home: Who's Next?

April 9, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





I know what you're thinking. None of this is fun.

Baseball should be taking place all across our country today. In small towns and major metropolises America's pastime should be bringing joy to millions worldwide.

The irony that's been most difficult to me is the absence of optimism. It's what we suffer through long, cold, winters hoping for baseball and sunshine on the other side. Bringing a nation together when we need it most, we must be away from each other.

But I ask that you please take solace in the fact that this is just a moment, and it too shall pass. Society will adjust and move forward, entertainment avenues will be back better than ever and we look forward to healing our world. One pitch at a time.

Now let's talk baseball.

While we don't know exactly when Ports baseball will return, we wanted to give our fans something to read about a brighter future in the interim.

Here's our look at some future Ports players that you could see at Banner Island Ballpark sooner than later.

Logan Davidson, SS/2B

Oakland's first-round pick a year ago might be the A's shortstop of the future, but his professional career was on track to kick off in a big way this year in Stockton. Davidson was a standout player at Clemson where he was a three-year starter and was dynamic on both sides of the ball.

He made his professional debut last summer in Vermont posting a .239/.345/.332 slash line in the New York Penn League.

The glove and plate discipline skills are already advanced, if he can add power to his game he has the chance to become a star at the big league level.

Robert Puason, SS/2B

Another young and toolsy middle infielder, Puason might not appear in Stockton for a couple of years since he's still not of legal age. But that hasn't stopped the Dominican phenom from impressing early on in his professional career.

Puason enters the 2020 season ranked as Oakland's No. 9 prospect, according to The Athletic's Keith Law who lauded the infielder's impressive size and throwing arm.

Like Davidson, he's a swtich hitter but the younger Puason has work to do in improving his patience at the plate.

Tyler Baum, RHP

The second member of the A's 2019 draft class on this list, Baum was selected in the second round a year ago out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The tall right-hander worked through mixed results with Low-A Vermont last season, using his combination of a power fastball and breaking ball.

Baum excelled pitching in big games against top notch ACC opponents in college. He now turns his attention to professional hitters and his first full season as a professional pitcher.

Marcus Smith, OF

Keeping with the theme of recent Oakland draft picks playing in Stockton, the A's third round pick might take a little longer to be a Port.

Selected out of high school last summer, Smith thrived playing in Rookie ball by posting a gaudy .466 on-base percentage. His combination of speed and plate discipline has scouts believing in his ability as a future lead off hitter in the big leagues.

At just 19 years old, Smith is a few levels away from Stockton. But a good start to his season could lead to some early promotions.

Bonus:

Greg Diechmann, OF

Though Diechmann has already donned the Ports' red and blue, his time in Stockton was a struggle for the former second round pick out of Louisiana State University.

Following a slew of injuries that derailed his progression, Diechmann put together an impressive power run in the Arizona Fall League where he slugged .634 in 82 at-bats for the Mesa Solar Sox.

The power left-handed hitter was assigned to Stockton at the end of last season, and is likely to begin the 2020 season with the Ports once baseball returns.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.