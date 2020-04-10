"Opening Day at Home" to Put New Spin on Ducks' April 17 Home Opener

April 10, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - Despite Opening Day at Canal Park on April 17 being postponed due to Coronavirus, the Akron RubberDucks are proud to offer fans an alternate experience by virtually broadcasting a simulated 2020 Home Opener game on MLB the Show as part of "Opening Day at Home." Fans will have the opportunity to be part of an immersive experience with all the atmosphere and excitement of a traditional RubberDucks home opener.

This virtual Opening Day will proceed much like the originally scheduled game, but this broadcast will feature multiple guest appearances including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and a message from 2020 RubberDucks Hot Stove headliner, ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian.

After these guest appearances, pre-game activities will kick off with the voice of the RubberDucks Marco LaNave welcoming fans to the ballpark as gates open, RubberDucks Owner Ken Babby will officially welcome baseball back to Akron, lineups for the RubberDucks and the Rumble Ponies will be announced, and the color guard will present the flags for the singing of our national anthem.

Following pre-game festivities, the game itself will get underway as all nine innings of the RubberDucks vs. Rumble Ponies matchup will be simulated on MLB the Show. In between each inning, fans will be treated to videos of classic RubberDucks in-game promotions like the t-shirt toss and Summa sumo wrestling as well as the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

Following the conclusion of the simulated game, fans will once again be treated to the best fireworks show in the 330 to the tunes of Ozzy Osbourne. Following another stellar fireworks show, Marco LaNave will wrap up the livestream with his post-game thoughts and message for RubberDucks fans.

"We are so excited to create this one of a kind moment for all of our fans to experience together," said Jim Pfander, GM of the Akron RubberDucks, "We know that everyone in our community is going through a difficult time right now, but by bringing even a small piece of the RubberDucks to our fans is an amazing opportunity to boost everyone's spirits. Our mission is to offer the best experience in Minor League Baseball, and this is another way for us to show how much we love our fans.

HOW TO WATCH: Subscribe to the Akron RubberDucks on YouTube; the broadcast will premiere April 17 at 7 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com, which also has the latest updates and information on the RubberDucks season. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

While the RubberDucks front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.