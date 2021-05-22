Opening Day 2021: Hawks Disappointed by Ogden

Ogden, UT - In front of a crowd of 4,684 at Lindquist Field, the Boise Hawks had their Pioneer Baseball League debut spoiled by the Ogden Raptors, dropping the Opening Day contest by a final score of 8-2.

The Raptors got to Hawks starter Eddy Reynoso early, as Jakob Goldfarb led off the home half of the first inning with a home run to right-center, making it 1-0 Ogden in a flash.

It was 4-0 Raptors after two full innings, and would have been more had it not been for Hawks left fielder Greg White. Taking off on a full sprint, White made a diving grab near the left field foul line with the bases loaded for the final out of the second inning.

It took the Hawks until the top of the fifth to get the bats going against the Ogden pitching staff. With two gone in the inning, Bryce Brown smacked an RBI triple down the right field line to bring home Myles Harris, and Christian Funk followed with a triple of his own, roping a ball into the right field corner to cut the Raptor lead to 6-2.

Ogden would strike for two more in the bottom half of the fifth inning to push their lead back to six, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Hawks righthander, Matt Gabbert, made his professional baseball debut in the sixth inning firing three scoreless innings in relief.

First pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. Mountain Time. RHP Jayce Vancena is expected to get the start for Boise, while Ogden plans to send RHP Bradley Gonzales to the mound.

