Open Tryout Camp Announced

The Ogden Raptors announce that they will be hosting their 2021 Open Tryout Camp at Lindquist Field on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13.

All talent both local and otherwise will have the opportunity to attend the two-day open tryout camp at Lindquist Field (2330 Lincoln Ave. Ogden, Ut 84401). Players should have no more than three years of professional experience to tryout.

The two-day showcase style open tryout schedule will be as follows:

Day 1 - May 12

- 12:00pm Check-in at Lindquist Field.

- Upon reporting for check-in attendees will sign waivers and provide proof of negative Covid-19 test from within the past 72 hours or proof of Covid-19 Vaccination.

- After check-in players will be tested in a variety of skills including the following: 60 yard dash, throwing, fielding, hitting, and pitching. Pitching will take place in the bullpens.

- At the conclusion of Day 1 a select number of attendees will be invited back the following day, May 13, where the attendees will showcase their skills in actual game action.

Day 2 - May 13

- 12:00pm Check-in at Lindquist Field.

- After check-in players will stretch and warm-up.

- Upon the completion of warm-ups the tryout game will commence.

To register for the open tryout attendees should fill out the online registration that can be found on our websites or directly at https://tickets.ogdenraptors.com/#/event-details/open-tryout-camp

Attendees should note that this is a $50.00 fee to attend the tryout. Attendees are also responsible to provide all of their own gear: gloves, bats, pants, cleats, etc. Please note that only wood bat will be allowed at the open tryout.

All questions about the open tryout should be directed to players@ogden-raptors.com.

