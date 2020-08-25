Open Letter from Booyah VP: Thank You, Fans

On behalf of the entire Green Bay Booyah organization, I want to send a heartfelt THANK YOU to our fans for your unwavering support leading up to and during this unique Northwoods League season. With your cooperation in following our Covid-19 Readiness Plan, we are pleased to have provided live entertainment for more than 17,000 fans this summer in a safe and socially distanced environment. This was good enough to rank Green Bay second highest in attendance per game out of the 22 teams that played in the League this summer. Furthermore, this was accomplished without one Covid-19 case linked to any events held at Capital Credit Union Park.

Second, I can't thank our partners enough for standing by our side during the past few months and recognizing the importance of providing our community with a form of live entertainment during a time without a lot of it. Seeing smiles on people's faces for a few hours each day brought so much joy to our staff and helped us realize the importance of our sector in society, and that baseball is still America's Favorite Pastime. Paraphrasing the great James Earl Jones from the movie Field of Dreams, 'The one constant through all the years has been baseball. This field, this game: it's a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again.'

While many players lost out on their spring seasons and were not able to access the typical training amenities they are accustomed to, I am proud of the coaches and team for sticking to the plan we put in place and earning the franchise's first playoff appearance in five years. While the season did not ultimately end how we had hoped, I thank the players and their families for trusting us with their well-being for the summer months. A special thank you goes out to our tremendous group of host families for opening their homes and providing a safe environment that allowed the players the opportunity to thrive under difficult circumstances.

As we head into the offseason while looking towards 2021, I want to reiterate how much the entire Booyah organization appreciates the community's strong enthusiasm for the team. We are dedicated to continuously trying to build something special for the Greater Green Bay area and thank you for your steadfast support. Cheers to everyone involved in making this year possible and we look forward to seeing you at Capital Credit Union Park in 2021!

Yours in Baseball,

John Fanta

Vice President

