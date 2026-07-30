Oops, I Did It Again
Published on July 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Shavon John-Brown notched a second-half brace and picked up an assist on Luis Gil's goal, as Spokane Velocity FC took down Fort Wayne FC in a come-from-behind victory, winning 3-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 30, 2026
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