Ontario Reign Sign J-F Berube to AHL Contract
December 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed goaltender J-F Berube to a one-year, AHL contract.
Berube, 29, brings 34 games of NHL regular-season experience to the organization with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks. Berube is 9-10-4 in his NHL career, with a .898 save percentage and a 3.14 goals against average, in addition to one Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in 2016 with New York.
The Repentigny, PQ native is a veteran of 204 American Hockey League contests with Manchester, Bridgeport, Rockford, Cleveland, Hartford and Lehigh Valley. In his AHL career, Berube is 112-72-13, with a .908 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average.
Originally drafted by the Kings in 2009, Berube was a part of the organization for four seasons, spending time in the AHL with Manchester and the ECHL with Ontario. During the 2014-15 season, the 6-1 netminder led the AHL in wins, was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic and won a Calder Cup championship with the Monarchs, alongside current Reign assistant coach Chris Hajt.
The Ontario Reign currently have a targeted start date of February 5 for the 2020-21 AHL season. For the most up-to-date information regarding the status of the upcoming Reign season, visit ontarioreign.com/FAQ.
