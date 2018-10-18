Ontario Reign Announce Updated Five-Game Plan
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced an updated version of their five-game mini plans, effective starting today.
In August 2018, the Reign launched the Black and Silver Mini Plans, each consisting of tickets to five of the top Ontario Reign home games, in addition to a ticket to either Knott's Berry Farm or Raging Waters Los Angeles.
With Opening Weekend now in the rear-view mirror, the Reign will continue to offer these packages with a new game added on to each to replace the two games from Opening Weekend. The Reign's updated mini-plan offerings are as follows - Black Plan
Saturday, November 3 vs. San Diego
Saturday, January 5 vs. San Jose
Saturday, January 26 vs. Colorado
Saturday, March 2 vs. Iowa
Saturday, March 31 vs. Stockton
1 Ticket to Raging Waters Los Angeles
Saturday, November 3 is Hockey Fights Cancer Night with the Reign, featuring an Ontario Reign Pair of Socks giveaway, presented by Active Ride Shop. Both January games will also feature a giveaway, with January 5 an Ontario Reign Adult Jersey giveaway, presented by Toyota, while Saturday, January 26 includes an Ontario Reign Beach Towel, presented by Raging Waters Los Angeles. Saturday, March 2 is the Reign's second bobblehead giveaway night of the season, presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, while further details around Saturday, March 31 will be announced at a later date.
Silver Plan
Saturday, December 15 vs. Colorado
Saturday, February 2 vs. Bakersfield
Friday, February 8 vs. San Diego
Friday, March 22 vs. Bakersfield
Sunday, April 7 vs. Tucson
1 Ticket to Knott's Berry Farm
Saturday, December 15 is the Reign's Youth Jersey Giveaway night, presented by Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, in addition to the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Saturday, February 2 includes an Ontario Reign Blanket, presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital, while Friday, February 8 will feature an Ontario Reign Tumbler, presented by Liqui Moly. The Reign are also giving away an Ontario Reign Camo Hat for Military Appreciation Night on Friday, March 22 and further details for Sunday, April 7 will be announced at a later date.
Reign five-game plans start as low as $95 for five games. Fans interested in purchasing a mini plan should call 909.941.7825. More information regarding mini plans is available by visiting http://www.ontarioreign.com/tickets/mini-plans.
Please also note that some restrictions may apply to the theme park tickets to Knott's Berry Farm and Raging Waters Los Angeles. All restrictions can be found at http://www.ontarioreign.com/tickets/mini-plans%20by%20clicking%20on%20the%20Black%20and%20Silver%20Plan%20links.
For the most up-to-date information regarding the Ontario Reign's 2018-19 promotional schedule, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule%20and%20to%20secure%20your%20seats%20with%20a%20Reign%20ticket%20plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018
- Ontario Reign Announce Updated Five-Game Plan - Ontario Reign
- Hogs Host First Wednesday Dog Days Next Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Mitch Hults from Anaheim Ducks - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Trade Mitch Hults to Tampa Bay - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Travel into Canada for Two-Game Set with Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Reassign Forward Luke Johnson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Assign Crawford to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Launch New Game Plans - Belleville Senators
- Chase De Leo Sent back to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Recall Milner from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jake Dotchin to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set Food Specials - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Assign Alex Biega to the Comets - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Danick Martel to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Stint - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Chris Carlisle to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Tipped in OT - Ontario Reign
- Baptiste Scores Twice in Admirals OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rocket Penalty Kill Scores Twice in 5-2 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Ontario Reign Announce Updated Five-Game Plan
- Reign Tipped in OT
- Sheldon Rempal Recalled by Los Angeles
- San Diego Evades Reign in Shootout
- Reign Edged in OT