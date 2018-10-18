Ontario Reign Announce Updated Five-Game Plan

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced an updated version of their five-game mini plans, effective starting today.

In August 2018, the Reign launched the Black and Silver Mini Plans, each consisting of tickets to five of the top Ontario Reign home games, in addition to a ticket to either Knott's Berry Farm or Raging Waters Los Angeles.

With Opening Weekend now in the rear-view mirror, the Reign will continue to offer these packages with a new game added on to each to replace the two games from Opening Weekend. The Reign's updated mini-plan offerings are as follows - Black Plan

Saturday, November 3 vs. San Diego

Saturday, January 5 vs. San Jose

Saturday, January 26 vs. Colorado

Saturday, March 2 vs. Iowa

Saturday, March 31 vs. Stockton

1 Ticket to Raging Waters Los Angeles

Saturday, November 3 is Hockey Fights Cancer Night with the Reign, featuring an Ontario Reign Pair of Socks giveaway, presented by Active Ride Shop. Both January games will also feature a giveaway, with January 5 an Ontario Reign Adult Jersey giveaway, presented by Toyota, while Saturday, January 26 includes an Ontario Reign Beach Towel, presented by Raging Waters Los Angeles. Saturday, March 2 is the Reign's second bobblehead giveaway night of the season, presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, while further details around Saturday, March 31 will be announced at a later date.

Silver Plan

Saturday, December 15 vs. Colorado

Saturday, February 2 vs. Bakersfield

Friday, February 8 vs. San Diego

Friday, March 22 vs. Bakersfield

Sunday, April 7 vs. Tucson

1 Ticket to Knott's Berry Farm

Saturday, December 15 is the Reign's Youth Jersey Giveaway night, presented by Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, in addition to the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Saturday, February 2 includes an Ontario Reign Blanket, presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital, while Friday, February 8 will feature an Ontario Reign Tumbler, presented by Liqui Moly. The Reign are also giving away an Ontario Reign Camo Hat for Military Appreciation Night on Friday, March 22 and further details for Sunday, April 7 will be announced at a later date.

Reign five-game plans start as low as $95 for five games. Fans interested in purchasing a mini plan should call 909.941.7825. More information regarding mini plans is available by visiting http://www.ontarioreign.com/tickets/mini-plans.

Please also note that some restrictions may apply to the theme park tickets to Knott's Berry Farm and Raging Waters Los Angeles. All restrictions can be found at http://www.ontarioreign.com/tickets/mini-plans%20by%20clicking%20on%20the%20Black%20and%20Silver%20Plan%20links.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Ontario Reign's 2018-19 promotional schedule, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule%20and%20to%20secure%20your%20seats%20with%20a%20Reign%20ticket%20plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

