Ontario Reign Announce 2019-20 Guaranteed Dates

TARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced their six guaranteed dates for the 2019-20 regular season.

The following are six of the Reign's 34 home dates for the 2019-20 season, Ontario's fifth as a member of the American Hockey League.

2019-20 Guaranteed Dates -

Friday, October 11

Saturday, November 2

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 10

Saturday, January 18

Saturday, February 8

Each of the six dates comes with a promotion, beginning with Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 2. The annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Sunergy Construction, returns on December 14, while Wild West Night returns on January 18. Finally, Pink in the Rink Night, presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital, will be held on February 8.

Additionally, $2 Bud Light Fridays will be back in Ontario for Reign games during the 2019-20 season. Fans can get $2 Bud Light cans at all Friday Reign home games, including October 11 and January 10.

Fans can visit ontarioreign.com/learnmore for more information on being a part of these six games next season.

The Reign's full regular-season schedule, in addition to the remainder of the team's promotional schedule, will be announced at a later date.

The Reign will also host the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario. The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Sunday, January 26 with the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge held on Monday, January 27. Both events will take place at Citizens Business Bank Arena. For more information on the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, visit ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

