ONEOK Field to Host Signature Symphony LIVE

Beethoven is coming to ONEOK Field with Signature Symphony LIVE. One of the best-known compositions in classical music, Beethoven's 5th Symphony, will be performed in an outdoor concert by Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19.

"It is fitting this iconic piece, with its instantly recognized first notes, is part of the program for our first in-person concert of the 2020-2021 season," said Kelly Clark, TCC School of Visual and Performing Arts dean. "Many believe the four notes, three short and one long, symbolize triumph over adversity since they are the same in Morse code as 'V' and became synonymous with victory during World War II."

Signature Symphony at TCC had planned to perform Beethoven's 5th in a highly anticipated program last spring but was forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic. Now, the professional orchestra is pairing this popular piece with other musical selections for a one-hour concert, followed by a special fireworks display.

The evening at ONEOK Field will also feature a tribute to the memory of Stephen Goforth, a long-time Signature musician and respected member of the music community.

"Our musicians wanted to publicly honor Goforth's musical legacy and impact across our community," said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony at TCC manager. "Signature Symphony's Ben Hay and Rob Muraoka will premiere a piece that was commissioned in Goforth's name and composed by James Stephenson."

During the downtown, outdoor concert, Signature Symphony at TCC will follow recommended public-health measures, including physical distancing guidelines. The outdoor venue will allow for musicians to be spaced apart and audience members to spread out adhering to those guidelines. Signature Symphony requires all patrons to wear a face mask in accordance with the City of Tulsa mask ordinance.

Tickets for Signature Symphony LIVE at ONEOK Field are on sale now at www.signaturesymphony.org or by calling the Drillers Ticket Office at 918-744-5901. General admission seats in the stands are $25. There will be a limited number of lawn seats on the grass for $10. Individuals buying lawn tickets can bring blankets. Chairs on the field are not allowed. Children under three years old, sitting on someone's lap or with adult lawn purchase, are admitted free.

Signature Symphony at TCC's 2020-2021 season, sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union, will have a fall, winter and spring schedule combining virtual performances and in-person events. To find concert and season subscription information, visit www.signaturesymphony.org.

