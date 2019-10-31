ONEOK Field to Get Major Additions and Upgrades to LED Video Displays

October 31, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers announced plans today for a major renovation project to ONEOK Field's scoreboard and video displays. The million-dollar project will replace, enlarge and enhance all the stadium's LED video displays and will be completed prior to the 2020 baseball season.

The highlight of the project will be a new, larger LED video board beyond left-center field that will replace the original scoreboard and video board that have been utilized since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010.

The entire project will be handled by Fair-Play Corporation. Fair-Play is an industry leader in video displays and its scoreboards have been a standard in sports venues since 1930.

The changes will consist of four separate projects.

