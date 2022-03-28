ONEOK Field Receives Major Lighting Upgrade

Things should be looking a little brighter at ONEOK Field this season. During the off-season, a substantial upgrade was made to the field lights with a new LED system being installed.

The upgrade replaces the old system that had been in place since the park's opening in 2010.

The new lights will improve operation by providing brighter playing conditions for players while also saving on energy use.

The system was installed by Musco Lighting. Musco is an industry leader in sports lighting and has installed systems in stadiums and arenas throughout the world.

For ONEOK Field, the original eight light poles were utilized with the old lamps removed and replaced by the new instant-on, instant-off LED fixtures. The new lights will provide a brighter and more uniform lighting system for the entire field area of the stadium. The illumination on the playing field will be improved by over 30 percent.

Up lights have also been added to all eight poles to provide fielders with better tracking of baseballs hit into the air.

In addition, four RGB lights have been placed on each pole to provide colored, special effects lighting that can be programmed to enhance unique occurrences and events.

The new lights not only provide better playing conditions, they also require less energy to operate. Overall, the new system will require about half as much energy to operate as compared to the previous system.

"We have always considered ONEOK Field to be one of the best facilities in Minor League Baseball, and we want to keep it that way," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "The new lights, similar to a major league stadium, will provide much brighter and more uniform lighting for the players, while the added special effects that are possible will help to enhance the fan experience. Together, it is a major upgrade for ONEOK Field."

It all should add up to a better experience for not only players, but for fans viewing the action.

