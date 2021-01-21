One Week Until Whitecaps Community Foundation

January 21, 2021 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today the Whitecaps Hall of Fame inductees for the class of 2021. The induction will take place on the most fun day of the year so far, the annual "Step Up to the Plate" fundraiser on Thursday, January 28th presented by Eastbrook Homes.

"We're 'embracing the virtual world' for the event this year," said Jenny Garone, Community Relations Manager for the Whitecaps. "We will pack nine innings of fun into about an hour. We've got a great program planned that a lot more people can join because it's virtual."

Tickets and information are available at FifthThirdBallpark.com. Even though for the first time in over two decades the event is virtual, it promises to be memorable. Open to the public for the first time ever, the ticket includes a party box containing your favorite ballpark fun, and an interactive game. Always popular is the Whitecaps Community Foundation auction. Highlights include a Jack Morris autographed jersey as well as fun get always like an eight lift ticket package to Crystal Mountain.

Step Up to the Plate presented by Eastbrook Homes would not be complete without appearances by Detroit Tigers. This year the program includes Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch, Tigers General Manager Al Avila, Tigers 2019 5th-round draft pick Riley Greene, and former Tiger and Whitecaps Manager Brayan Pena.

To be inducted into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame during the virtual event will be Detroit Tiger Spencer Turnbull. Turnbull was the ace of the 2015 Whitecaps championship team, going 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA. He was called up to the Tigers in 2019 and is a key component of the current Tigers rotation. Turnbull will accept his induction during the virtual event.

The induction ceremony will also include Ruth Jacobson, former seamstress for the Whitecaps who is being honored for her many years of keeping players' uniforms and team flags looking sharp. She also made sure Whitecaps mascot Crash the River Rascal's uniform was in good repair. Sadly, Ruth Jacobson passed away last September.

Proceeds from the event go to the Whitecaps Community Foundation, which will donate funds from the event to the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League, and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

The YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League, funded by the Whitecaps Community Foundation, Fifth Third Bank and Meijer, gives approximately 1,500 children annually the chance to participate in a fun and structured extracurricular activity. Money raised goes towards equipment and operations necessary to provide Grand Rapids youth with a safe and fun baseball and softball experience.

"It's the perfect event for people interested in helping our local youth," said Jenny Garone, Community Relations Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "The YMCA does a fantastic job of running the youth league where kids get a glove, play baseball, and have fun all summer."

The Detroit Tigers Foundation has awarded more than $26 million in Tigers tickets, grants, and scholarships to local charitable organizations with a focus on youth, education, and recreation since its establishment in 2005. From renovating baseball fields to rewarding academic achievement, the Foundation aids in the development and funding of innovative programs that promote the game of baseball.

About the Detroit Tigers Foundation: The Detroit Tigers Foundation is the official charity of the Detroit Tigers baseball club and is an affiliate of Ilitch Charities, a 501(c)(3) public charity. The

mission of the Foundation is to enhance lives through the game of baseball with a focus on youth, education, and recreation. From ticket donations and field renovation projects to an award winning, State-wide anti-bullying program, the Foundation aids in the development and

funding of innovative programs that reach Tigers fans with positive messages and promote the good citizenship embodied in the storied history of the Detroit Tigers.

About the West Michigan Whitecaps Community Foundation: The Whitecaps Community Foundation, the nonprofit extension of the West Michigan Whitecaps, is a 501c3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and their families by providing them with access to social, educational, and recreational programs that will have a positive impact on their futures.

With the help and generosity of community partners and members, the Whitecaps Community Foundation continues to strive to make the West Michigan area a better place to grow, learn and thrive.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 21, 2021

One Week Until Whitecaps Community Foundation - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.