One Time for the Two-Time Eastern Conference Champs @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks #MLRPlayoffs #rugby
July 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
New England Free Jacks YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from July 29, 2024
- Seattle SeaWolves Defeat Dallas Jackals 28-25 to Win Western Title - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Free Jacks Stories
- New England Free Jacks Beat Chicago Hounds 23-17 in Eastern Conference Final
- John Poland's Role in Senior Development Squad for the New England Free Jacks
- Free Jack's Le Roux Malan Ahead of Week 13
- Player of the Year: Jayson Potroz, New England Free Jacks
- Forward of the Year: Wian Conradie, New England Free Jacks