One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul
July 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
ST. PAUL, Minnesota - The St. Paul Saints (4-3) scored in just one inning all night on Tuesday, but the five-run frame held up as they handed the Gwinnett Stripers (2-5) a 5-2 loss in the opener of the series at CHS Field.
Decisive Plays: Bryce Elder (L, 5-3) opened the second inning with two walks, and both scored on a double by Patrick Winkel to put St. Paul ahead 2-0. Later in the inning, Elder allowed a three-run home run to Brooks Lee that made it 5-0. Gwinnett chipped away at the deficit courtesy of Chadwick Tromp, who tallied an RBI single in the third and solo home run (3) in the sixth. The Stripers brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings but couldn't complete the comeback.
Key Contributors: Tromp (3-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) and Yuli Gurriel (2-for-4) combined for five of Gwinnett's nine hits. Following Elder's outing (5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Parker Dunshee (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) and Ken Giles (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings. For St. Paul, Lee (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) and Winkel (1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games. Randy Dobnak (W, 7-5) worked 5.0 one-run innings and Nick Wittgren (S, 2) pitched a scoreless ninth.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 0-7 in the state of Minnesota all-time. Tromp's homer was the 25th of his Gwinnett career, tied for 13th-most on the franchise leaderboard.
Next Game (Wednesday, July 3): Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. ET at CHS Park. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Darius Vines (0-3, 5.43 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.48 ERA) for the Saints.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 9): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Spencer Strider Stripers shirsey.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Hold on in Close Contest Against Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Lose Heartbreaker in Extra Innings Versus the Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Dobnak Deals, Lee Homers, Saints Win 5-2 over Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cal Stevenson Swipes Franchise Record Five Stolen Bases as 'Pigs Grab Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Walk Their Way to a Win Over the Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Cruise to Third Straight, Beat Syracuse 16-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Costes, Johnston Lift Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Outlast Norfolk to Even Series, 13-12 - Durham Bulls
- Barn Burner Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Downed, 5-3, by IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Pitching Roughed up in 16-4 Loss to Worcester on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, 8-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Early Deficit Doomed Bisons on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Offense Too Much for Bats in 8-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Caissie, Ballesteros to Particiapte in All-Star Futures Game - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Announce New Partnership with Spokenote - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Notch Third Straight Victory with 5-1 Win against Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Begin Nine-Game Homestand on Independence Day - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers' Drake Baldwin Selected to 2024 NL Futures Game Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
- Montgomery Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game - Charlotte Knights
- The Future Is Now, Saints Brooks Lee Selected to All-Star Futures Game - St. Paul Saints
- Test Your Luck with a Mystery Autographed Baseball for Purchase on July 3 - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul
- Stripers' Drake Baldwin Selected to 2024 NL Futures Game Roster
- Gurriel's Big Offensive Not Enough as Stripers Fall 8-5 in Finale to Memphis
- Waddell Walks-off Memphis 5-4 with Two-Run Single in Ninth