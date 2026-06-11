One Playoff Spot. One Game to Decide It: DC vs Anthem RC: Week 11: MLR2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







The final playoff spot wasn't decided until the final whistle. Watch the highlights on ESPN+.

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