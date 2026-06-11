One Playoff Spot. One Game to Decide It: DC vs Anthem RC: Week 11: MLR2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
The final playoff spot wasn't decided until the final whistle. Watch the highlights on ESPN+.
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Major League Rugby Stories from June 10, 2026
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