One of a Kind Quilt Auction to Benefit Women's Center Now Online

The South Bend Cubs have come together with Sew Loved Women's Center to auction off quilts made from authentic, game-worn South Bend Cubs jerseys.

"These two quilts look incredibly cool and we're so excited to partner with Sew Loved and make these fascinating pieces available to our fans to bid on," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "They've been such a big help for us this season providing our jersey name plates and uniform repairs, I can't thank them enough."

SLWC has been around since 2012 and offers programs that teach sewing and quilting classes to women living in the South Bend community. Their programs have expanded from their original "neighborhood sewing club" to now include Open Sewing sessions, Classroom Learn to Sew, Industrial Sewing Training, as well as training in professional Embroidery, Alterations and Longarm Quilting services. All SLWC teachers are volunteers. Wages are paid to students that participate in the programs producing product.

The quilts up for auction include real articles of game-worn jerseys that the South Bend Cubs have worn. That includes the home white uniforms with blue pinstripes, road gray jerseys, alternate blue jerseys, and specialty jerseys like our Star Wars Night one from 2022, Marvel's Defender of the Diamond jersey from 2022, and camo uniform from last season. Plus, the quilts include nameplates, a variety of South Bend Cubs logos, and even a cut out from the 2022 Midwest League Champions t-shirt.

Over the years SLWC's accomplishments include producing and selling thousands of market bags made from upcycled jeans, providing embroidery services to Pete Buttigieg's campaign for over 9000 embroidered hats and beanies, producing about 120,000 Covid masks in cooperation with other Indiana companies and over 400 home sewers at the beginning of the pandemic, plus providing sewing production services for numerous nationwide designers. At-risk teens and women, their sewing teachers, program volunteers, novice sewers, and highly-skilled life-long seamstresses collaborate to complete their products.

