One Month out from the Queens Classic at Citi Field, Presented by CarMax
Published on June 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - In one month, Gotham FC faces off against the Washington Spirit in a highly-anticipated rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax on Wednesday, July 15. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.
The marquee event will make history as the first professional women's sporting event hosted at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, while also serving as the first National Women's Soccer League match played within New York City limits. The match is also currently on pace to break the attendance record for a women's sporting event in NYC.
The Queens Classic celebrations begin at 2:30 p.m. on the 15th with Footy Fest, hosted by World Cup champion and The Women's Game Editor-in-Chief, Sam Mewis. Programming includes a FIFA World Cup 2026© Semifinal Watch Party, presented by Dove, live music, a live podcast recording and more to be announced.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 15, 2026
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