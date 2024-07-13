One Knoxville vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC's Rodolfo Castro Jr. scored a stoppage-time winner against a Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC side reduced to 10-men following Bruno Rendón's red card in the second half at Regal Soccer Stadium.
