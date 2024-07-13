One Knoxville vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC's Rodolfo Castro Jr. scored a stoppage-time winner against a Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC side reduced to 10-men following Bruno Rendón's red card in the second half at Regal Soccer Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.