One Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC denied fourth consecutive shutout victory as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's Pedro Hernandez finds equalizer in second minute of stoppage time; Knoxville claim additional point with 4-3 penalty kick shootout victory against Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival.
