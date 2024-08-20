One Knox's Offense Shines in Dominant 4-1 Victory over Chattanooga

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville's offense powers through, leading to a 4-1 blowout One Knox win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

This was the first time One Knox have scored four goals in one game since joining USL League One. The team was led by interim head coach, Ilija Ilic, due to the club parting ways with the previous head coach, Mark McKeever.

One Knox dominated the game with energy and great combination, specifically within the offense.

The Red Wolves had trouble maintaining possession, only having 46% in the first half with five total shots while One Knox was at 54% with 18 total shots.

One Knox's Alliance Brewing Man of the Match, Stavros Zarokostas, scored his first goal for the club, had one assist and created four scoring opportunities. Kempes Tekiela combined well with Zarokostas and ended the game with two goals, one assist and created five scoring opportunities.

The first goal came in the fourth minute when Zarokostas executed a corner kick as a pass to Tekiela. He took a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the goal.

The same two were at it again in the 16th minute. Tekiela, under pressure, passed the ball to Zarokostas as he ran on in the center of the box and struck it in the goal to the bottom right corner.

The Red Wolves continued to be on the defense. Chattanooga player, Jamil Roberts, received a red card in the 22nd minute from a hand ball in the penalty area after One Knox player, Jordan Skelton, attempted to head the ball in. Roberts was seen taking his jersey off and slamming it on the floor as he walked off the field.

Tekiela made the penalty as he struck it toward the center of the goal in the 25th minute.

Before the first half ended, One Knox was unable to protect their shutout.

During stoppage time, Chattanooga player, Pedro Hernandez, struck the ball from outside the box into the low corner of the goal. The half ended at 3-1.

Although Chatanooga continued to be down a player in the second half, they maintained possession at 51% with 11 total shots while One Knox was at 49% with 10 total shots.

Eight out of 11 of Chatt's shots were struck from outside the box.

In the 57th minute, Chattanooga player, Chevone Marsh attempted a left-footed shot outside the box, but it went out wide.

One Knox was still able to create chances. In the 88th minute, One Knox player, Kingsford Adjei, passed the ball to Frank Ross who got tripped and drew a foul in the penalty area.

Dani Fernandez converted the penalty in the 88th minute with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

The Red Wolves were unable to play catch up. After their player, Mayele Malango was shown a red card for a bad foul in stoppage time, they ended the game two players down, securing the 4-1 One Knox win.

Coach Ilic praised his players for their performance after the game.

"I'm really proud of the boys. Like, one of the hardest moments of the guys' careers, and they stepped up today... their quality was just next level," he said.

Current standings show One Knox at number five and Chattanooga at number eight. Only two points separate the top five teams in USL League One.

The next home game is Friday, August 23 versus number seven, Spokane Velocity FC, at 7:00 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium.

