One Early Most Outstanding Player Candidate from Each Team!

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







We're breaking down the early MOP front-runners from all 9 CFL teams, highlighting the players making the biggest impact and carrying their teams so far. Do you agree with our picks? Let us know your choices in the comments.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.