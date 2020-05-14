One Ballpark Dinner to Go Donates to Second Harvest

SPOKANE, Wash. - There are a limited number of Ballpark Dinner's To Go still available to order for pickup on Thursday, May 21st from 4:30 - 6:30PM. The home run menu feeds four people, and includes two Indian dogs, two German sausages, two ballpark burgers, one pound of potato salad, four bags of chips, four cookies, and four souvenir cups for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the Family Meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be the number one priority. Additional food preparation precautions have been implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all who prepare and order the Ballpark Dinner To Go.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, May 19th. There are a limited number of dinners still available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Ballpark dinners will be ready for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

