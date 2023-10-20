On the Rocks Bar and Grill Joins Sponsorship Lineup

October 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







On the Rocks, a specialty cocktail experience, is now a proud sponsor of the Motor City Rockers! The partnership between On the Rocks and the Motor City Rockers is the newest addition to the Motor City Family, On the Rocks will be served during home games and have specialty nights throughout the season where fans will be able to sample the amazing cocktails.

On the Rocks provides bar-quality premade cocktails in a convenient bottle. With a large variety of different cocktails from an Old Fashioned to an Expresso Martini, On the Rocks has something for everyone. The convenience of On the Rocks makes the drinks perfect for any occasion from relaxing on the couch to cheering on your favorite hockey team. The Motor City Rockers are excited about this exciting partnership.

