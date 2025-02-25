On the Grind: Keisei Tominaga

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video







In this episode of On The Grind, we spotlight Japanese sharpshooter KT, offering an exclusive glimpse into his life off the court. KT opens up about his journey growing up in Japan, his experience playing with the Mad Ants, and how cooking traditional Japanese meals keeps him connected to his roots. Watch as KT shares personal stories, reflects on his basketball career, and prepares a delicious home-cooked Japanese meal. Don't miss this rare and intimate look at one of basketball's rising international stars!

