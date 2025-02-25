On the Grind: Keisei Tominaga
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
In this episode of On The Grind, we spotlight Japanese sharpshooter KT, offering an exclusive glimpse into his life off the court. KT opens up about his journey growing up in Japan, his experience playing with the Mad Ants, and how cooking traditional Japanese meals keeps him connected to his roots. Watch as KT shares personal stories, reflects on his basketball career, and prepares a delicious home-cooked Japanese meal. Don't miss this rare and intimate look at one of basketball's rising international stars!
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025
- Kendall Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Charge Acquire Alatishe - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge - Texas Legends
- Series Preview: vs Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96 - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mad Ants Dominate Greensboro in Monday Matinee Victory
- Jackson's 25-Point Performance Not Enough in Thursday Matinee with Maine
- Mad Ants Finish Road Trip with Dominant Win in Birmingham
- Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool
- Jahlil Okafor Signs 10-Day Contract with Pacers