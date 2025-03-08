On the Grind: Briann January
March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
In this episode of On The Grind, we spotlight Motor City Cruise assistant coach, Briann January. The former WNBA champion shares her inspiring journey from player to coach, what it's like being a woman in sports, and the people who have supported her along the way.
