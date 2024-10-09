Sports stats



Bay FC

On Pitch with Savy King: Presented by Ally

October 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video


"I like those socks!"

Rookie Savy King is mic'd up and shows what a day of training is like with Bay FC!

On Pitch | presented by Ally

Check out the Bay FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central