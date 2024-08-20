On Pitch with Janine Beckie: Presented by Ally

August 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







"There is nothing more devastating than bad pregame pancakes." The mic is on for Janine Beckie at Portland Thorns training!

#OnPitch | presented by Ally

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.