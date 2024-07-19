On Pitch Presented by Ally: NWSL Mic'd up with Tziarra King of Seattle Reign FC

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







In the zone and mic'd up with Tziarra King for Seattle Reign training!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.